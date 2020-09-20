Province reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

The Saskatchewan government reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one more recovery on Sunday, bumping the province’s active case count up to 140.

The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (seven), Regina (10) and South East (two) areas. The location of one case is pending.

The seven new cases in Saskatoon are linked to an outbreak at Brandt Industries. So far, public health has identified 14 cases linked to the workplace.

Investigations thus far have found that 27 of the 140 active cases are located in communal living settings.

The new figures bring Saskatchewan to a total of 1,807 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,643 people have recovered.

Ten people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Nine are receiving inpatient care—seven in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the South Central area—and one person in Saskatoon is in intensive care.

So far, 171,945 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 2,426 from Saturday.

Drive-through testing in Regina at the Evraz Place International Trade Centre has been expanded to include Wednesdays. It’s now available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive through testing is also available in Saskatoon at 3630 Thatcher Avenue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.