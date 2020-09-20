Possible COVID-19 exposure at PA, Waskesiu businesses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of possible COVID-19 exposures across the province, including in Prince Albert and Waskesiu.

People who tested positive for the virus visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

Tim Hortons located at 3223 – Second Ave. W in Prince Albert on Sept. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m.

on Sept. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. Hawood Inn (Hotel and/or dining area) located at 851 Lakeview Dr. in Waskesiu Lake on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Rosthern Valley Golf Course on Sept. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Valley Golf Course on Sept. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. Carver’s Steak House in Saskatoon on Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

on Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cut Casual Steak and Tap Restaurant in Saskatoon on Sept. 16 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

on Sept. 16 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Garden Cafe at the Saskatoon Inn on Sept. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m., Sept. 12 from 8 to 10 a.m., Sept. 16 from 8 to 10 a.m. and Sept. 17: 8 to 10 a.m.

Inn on Sept. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m., Sept. 12 from 8 to 10 a.m., Sept. 16 from 8 to 10 a.m. and Sept. 17: 8 to 10 a.m. Grainfields on Eighth Street in Saskatoon on Sept. 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

on Sept. 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Willows Golf and Country Club in Saskatoon on Sept. 16 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

on Sept. 16 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Planet Fitness (East) in Regina on Sept. 11 and 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

on Sept. 11 and 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. Walmart (Habour Landing) in Regina on Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

on Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dairy Queen in Moosomin on Sept. 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

in on Sept. 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Co-op Grocery Store in Moosomin on Sept. 12 from 5 to 5:25 p.m.

Anyone who was at these businesses at the listed times is asked to immediately self-isolate if you’ve recently had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms. If you’ve haven’t shown symptoms, self-monitor for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Métis Nation president tests positive for COVID-19

Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) president Glen McCallum has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Saturday news release.

McCallum received a positive result on Friday and is now self-isolating. He didn’t have any symptoms.

“I’m fortunate to be healthy and not have any symptoms, but this demonstrates how easily, and unknowingly, this virus is spread. I will remain in isolation until I receive the all clear from public health officials. I’m relieved and grateful that I was tested when I was and that my family is safe and healthy,” he said in the release.

MN-S encouraged the public to visit the SHA’s website for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and to follow preventative measures such as hand washing and physical distancing.

“It’s very easy as we go about our daily lives to not be as attentive as we were at the beginning of this global pandemic,” added McCallum.

“We must remind ourselves and others that we are not at the end of this health crisis—instead we are at a critical point as we see cases rise across the country. If nothing else, please let this be a reminder to remain cautious and follow all preventative COVID-19 protocols.”