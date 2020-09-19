Record high COVID-19 tests in Sask. on Friday

The provincial government has reported a record high number of COVID-19 tests performed in one day — On Friday, health care workers conducted 2,873 tests for the virus.

The previous daily record was 2,129 tests performed on Aug. 6. So far, 169,519 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Drive-through testing in Saskatoon and Regina started up last week, in addition to the testing and assessment centres that were already open.

The Saturday news release also included 11 new cases and three more recoveries. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (two), Central West (one), Central East (one), Regina (five) and South Central (two) zones.

Both of the Saskatoon cases are linked to an outbreak at Brandt Industries. Initial public health investigations suggest the outbreak is connected to out-of-province travel.

Of the 1,787 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 121 are considered active. A total of 1,642 people have recovered.

Investigations thus far have found that 25 of the active cases are located in communal living settings.

Prince Albert, the North Central 2 zone, currently has one active case.

Ten people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Nine are receiving inpatient care, seven in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the South Central area. One person in Saskatoon is in the intensive care unit.