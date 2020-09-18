Police determine man’s disappearance is suspicious

Prince Albert police are investigating the disappearance of Tristan Chaboyer as suspicious, according to a Friday news release.

The 24-year-old was last seen the morning of Sept. 4 and reported missing on Sept. 10. He’s described as being 5’6” tall and about 160 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and wearing black framed glasses.

Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of learning about his recent activities and whereabouts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.