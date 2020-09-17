Police seeking suspect of attempted robbery at Prince Albert business

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a business on the 1600 block of 15th Street West after the report. The complainant said a man wearing orange goggles and a face mask tried to steal money, but then fled the store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Break and Enter

In a Thursday news release, police also revealed details about a break and enter that occurred early on Thursday.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home on the 2300 block of 15th Avenue East. They quickly located the suspect.

A 21-year-old man is charged with break and enter and obstruction of a peace officer in relation to this incident.

Theft

Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged for stealing from a vehicle late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home on Pereverzoff Place after the theft report, which was made just before midnight.

They located a man nearby, who matched the description of the suspect. He tried to run away, but was apprehended.

The man is charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.