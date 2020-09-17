Feeding our Future initiative to continue in Catholic School Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is continuing a partnership with some local groups to provide emergency lunches to students in need. During the school board’s regular meeting on Monday, September 14 they received an update on the initiative.

“We are extremely fortunate to work with our partners Lakeland dealerships, Lake Country Co-op, B & B Construction Group in conjunction with the Broda family, Clunie family, Conexus Credit Union and Burkosky family along with Lakeland Ford and Lakeland and Lakeland Hyundai,” director of education Lorel Trumier explained to the board.

The joint venture began in December, 2016 and the goal is to ensure that Prince Albert students are well-nourished as they are educated through the Feeding our Future program.

The orders were taken last week and lunches began on Monday. According to the memo to the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures are in place and all meals will be prepared in schools.

“So we know that in the 2018 school year 12,930 lunches were served and in September to March and last year we had almost 7,000 emergency lunches served we just couldn’t do this program without the support of all of these special supporting partners,” Trumier said.