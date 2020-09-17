Almost 100 students choose online learning option in Prince Albert

There are nearly 100 students in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division that have chosen the online learning option so far in this school year, the division’s board heard Monday.

“Approximately 200 students and parents have inquired about the program,” said director of education Lorel Trumier.

“Currently we have 97 registered online for kindergarten to Grade 8.”

The English programming is under the supervision of superintendent Tricia McEwen with support from coordinator Peggy Telfer. They are working with two full time teachers to launch the program.

“It’s exciting to get this pioneering program off the ground for our school division,” Trumier said.

The French Immersion side of the program is under the direction of superintendent Robert Tessier and coordinator Elizabeth Blondeau. This side of the programming has one full time teacher working with it.

They are also working with another consultant to implement the structure and support programming.

The online programming at St. Mary High School is taking place through staff members assigned to the courses. Registration is still ongoing and will conclude at the end of September.

“Today was the first day with all of the students in all of our buildings, so I am looking forward to seeing how the enrolment process has occurred,” Trumier said on Monday.

The online learning option was launched on August 20.