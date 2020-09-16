10 more cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

The province reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are seven new cases in the Saskatoon zone and single cases in the North East and Regina zones. One case’s location is currently pending.

To date, there have been 21 cases linked to the social gathering in Saskatoon initially reported in the provincial news release on Sept. 13. Contact tracing efforts are underway, and it is likely that other cases will be identified before this chain of transmission is resolved.



Of the to 1,751 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 107 are considered active.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 32 of the 107 current active cases are from communal living settings.

The recovered number now sits at 1,620.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to case numbers by health zone data, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has one active case.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has no active cases. North Central 2, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The most active cases are 47 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Central West zone with 24 active cases.

Four people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,751. Of those, 431 cases are from the South area (221 South West, 197 South Central and 13 South East), 357 cases are from the Far North area (349 Far North West and eight Far North East), 322 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 271 cases are from the North area (131 North West, 73 North Central and 67 North East), 229 cases are from the Central area (168 Central West and 61 Central East), 140 cases are from the Regina area and one case has a pending location.

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,751 cases in the province: 262 cases are related to travel, 873 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 520 have no known exposures and 97 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 290 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 574 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 536 are in the 40-59-age range, 293 are in the 60-79-age range and 59 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of Sept. 16, 163,151 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 1,218 from yesterday.

As of Sept. 14 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 116,000 people tested per million population. The national rate was 167,392 people tested per million population.