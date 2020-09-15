Charlene Miller eyes return to council

Charlene Miller wants to keep building on the work she has done since first being elected to council in 2009.

Miller, who represents Ward 1, announced last week that she would be seeking re-election this fall for a fourth term.

“I want to carry on the work I’ve been doing,” Miller told the Herald Tuesday.

Miller has lived in the west flat for most of her life and volunteers in the community, including running the annual Christmas bags for the ladies fundraiser, which looks to provide gift bags of warm weather and hygiene essentials for women each Christmas.

It was her initiative that inspired Ward 3 Coun. Evert Botha to launch a similar project for men.

Miller also organizes an annual community cleanup that has since been replicated in other wards.

During her three terms on council, Miller has served as deputy mayor and has set on several committees. In 2018, she was the only councillor with perfect attendance.

“I want to continue my work of trying to spend taxpayers’ money wisely, and the extra things I do as councillor.”

In a press release, Miller said she wants to continue to improve conditions in her ward and work toward a fairer distribution of funds and services throughout the city.

“I am proud to live in Ward 1,” she said in the release.

“I take pride in the work I have done over the past three terms, however, there is still much to be done. I will continue to work diligently for Ward 1 residents and will continue to act in the best interest of all citizens of Prince Albert.”

Aside from working as a councillor and volunteering in her community, Miller has been employed by the former Prince Albert Parkland Health Region and current SHA for 24 years. She and her husband David have a blended family of six children and ten grandchildren.

One of Miller’s focuses should she be elected for another term is street improvements. Miller recently put forward a notice of motion that called for each councillor to choose a road in their ward for paving each year.

She is also focused on continuing the city’s project that would replace or upgrade its out-of-date playgrounds and on working with landlords to improve their housing stock and making sure properties are up to standards.

Miller, at times, found herself on the losing end of a vote split, or as one of only a few dissenters on projects the rest of council was in favour of. Lessons learned from those moments, she said, will serve her well.

“I’ve earned that at times, it can be difficult, but that the work still gets done,” she said.

“I’m hoping (council) can come together as a group and make sure that we are focused on the right things, and making sure that the residents are heard from everywhere.”

Miller said what makes her the ward’s best candidate is the “knowledge and experience” that she has gathered through the last three terms.

She said she will be door knocking in the days leading up to the November 9 vote while respecting door-to-door canvassing precautions put in place by the province’s chief medical health officer.

Miller is the only candidate so far to have declared candidacy in Ward 1. She’s the latest current councillor to declare an intent to run for re-election. So far, each current member of council, aside from Ward 2 Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp, has declared an intent to run in some form this fall.

The only councillor so far to declare he isn’t seeking re-election is Ward 7 Coun. Dennis Nowoselsky, who has decided to run for mayor instead.