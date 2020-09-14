Paramedics respond to three collisions over weekend

Parkland Ambulance paramedics responded to 96 incidents over the weekend, including three car accidents.

The first occurred on Sept. 12 at the River Street and Third Avenue West intersection. Paramedics were called to the scene at around 2 p.m. They reported no injuries.

The second occurred along the 1400 block of 28th Street East on Sept. 13. Paramedics arrived on scene at around 2:28 a.m. where they cared for a 33-year-old man with injuries. He was taken to hospital in good and stable condition.

The third and final collision was on the 1400 block of 15th Street West at around 2:38 p.m. Paramedics cared for a woman with minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for further care.