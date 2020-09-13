SHA tracking possible COVID exposure at two Tisdale businesses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is tracking a possible COVID-19 exposure that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 6 at two businesses in the Tisdale area.

Health officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus visited the Sobey Liquor Store between 6 p.m. and 6:15, then visited the Beeland Co-op Food Store sometime between 6:15 and 6:30.

The SHA originally sent out a release on Sunday saying the visits occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., but corrected the error later that evening.

Anyone who visited those two businesses during that time is advised to immediately self-isolate if they have symptoms, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing. Individuals who have no symptoms should still self-monitor for 14 days.

The SHA issues COVID-19 exposure warnings when they don’t know whether all close contacts have been identified.

Despite the warning, SHA data shows no active cases in the entire Northeast region as of Sunday, Sept. 13. Tisdale is one of eight communities located in Northeast Zone 3.

Health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 14 of which are in Saskatoon. The Central West and Central East regions reported one new cases each, while one case is listed as “location pending.”

Six of the 17 new cases are linked to a private gathering in Saskatoon. Contact tracing is underway, and the provincial government believes more cases may be linked to that gathering as the investigation continues.

Health officials took the opportunity with remind residents that the virus is still active in the province.

“With several of the new cases reported today linked to a specific gathering, Saskatchewan residents are reminded that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people, provided there is enough space to maintain a physical distance of two meter separation between individuals who are not in the same household,” reads a government press release. “Gathering sizes should be smaller if there isn’t enough space to maintain a physical distance of two meters at all times.”

The government also discouraged residents from holding potlucks, sharing platters of food or using shared buffet services.