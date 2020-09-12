RCMP searching for missing Shell Lake man

Wakaw RCMP are asking for help in locating a 49-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Clifford Knife of Shell Lake left a cabin at Sandy Beach on Wakaw Lake at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. His family says he does not drive. Both the family and police are concerned about his well-being.

Knife is described as an Indigenous man of medium build with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’ tall and around 220 lbs. Police say he frequently visits Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Shell Lake.

Anyone with information about Knife’s location is asked to call RCMP at 306-310-RCMP. Tips can also be submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.