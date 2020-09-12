Province announces 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The provincial government announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 14 of which are in the Central East Zone.

Of the remaining seven new cases, five are in Saskatoon and two are in the Southwest. There are no new cases in the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert.

Health officials say 15 of the 21 new cases reported on Saturday are in community living settings.

There are now 83 active cases across the province, including four in the North Central Zone. All of those four cases are in Prince Albert.

The Far North also has four active cases—two in the Far Northwest Zone and two in the Far Northeast.

The Central East continues to have the highest number of active cases with 25. Saskatoon is second with 24. There are no active cases in the Northeast Zone, which includes Melfort and Nipawin.

A total of 1,544 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Friday, while 92 confirmed COVID-19 cases are still under investigation.

COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who needs it, regardless of whether or not there are symptoms. Priority testing is also available for health care providers, teachers and school staff. Residents can call Healthline 811 to get a referral, or from a physician or nurse practitioner.