Prince Albert school divisions receive funding from province

Two school divisions in Prince Albert were among the 46 approved by the Province on Tuesday, September 8.

What each school division will be using the funding for is not clear, but a number of projects are under way in both divisions.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division received $699,880 and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division received $798,330.

Other divisions in the area who received funding included the North East School Division (NESD) located in Melfort and serving Melfort, Nipawin, Tisdale and area. It was funded $420,000.

The independent Christian school the Northeast Christian Academy located in Melfort was funded $25,564.

The Conseil des ecoles fransaskoises received $2,649,488. The amount which goes to the Prince Albert portion of the French division is not clear.