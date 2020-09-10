Police dog tracks down driver who attempted to flee scene of motor vehicle accident

Police arrested an 18-year-old man who attempted to flee the scene of a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Second Avenue West at around 1:50 a.m. Parkland Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene to care for two men ages 26 and 19 who were injured in the crash. Both were taken to hospital in good and stable condition.

Police Service Dog (PSD) Kal was deployed to help locate the 18-year-old driver who fled the scene. He faces one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

The arrest was one of 63 made by Prince Albert police over the long weekend. They responded to 389 calls for service during that time.

Man charged with assault following altercation

Police have arrested one person in connection with an assault reported late Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of 14th Avenue West just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 where they witnessed a man physically assaulting a woman. Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident. He faces two charges, including assault causing bodily harm.

23-year-old arrested on outstanding warrants

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody on outstanding warrants after members of the Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) and SWAT team conducted a search warrant at a Prince Albert residence.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sept. 4 in the 200 block of Ninth Street East. No other details were released.