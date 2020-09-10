One man in hospital after Wednesday morning shooting

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man in hospital.

At about 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street East, where they located the injured man. According to a news release, he remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random, and that there is no current threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.