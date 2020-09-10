KHL season underway for Protas and Usau

Raiders teammates suiting up for Dinamo Minsk

With no Western Hockey League games set to take place until Dec. 4 at the earliest, Prince Albert Raiders forwards Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau are staying in game shape in their home country.

The pair have been loaned out to Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, which opened up their 2020-21 season this past week.

Protas, who is a signed prospect of the Washington Capitals, scored his first goal on Monday in a 4-3 loss to Salavat Yulaev UFA.

Photo Courtesy of HC Dinamo Minsk

Ilya Usau hoist the Salei Cup after Dinamo Minsk won the pre-season tournament.

Usau earned his first point in the team’s season opener last Saturday as he earned an assist on an Artem Demkov goal in a 5-4 overtime affair with Barys Nur-Sultan.

Other notable players on the roster include former NHL talent Ryan Spooner, Rob Klinkhammer and Shane Prince, WHL alumni Brennan Menell, Brandon Kozun, Vladislav Yeryomenko, and current NHL prospects Ivan Lodnia and Vladislav Kolyachonok

Minsk, who are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 2-2 record, will return to action on Sunday against Spartak Moscow.