Four charged after RCMP search Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation home

The Prince Albert RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has charged four people following a search of a residence on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

The Prince Albert CRT, along with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and Ahtahkakoop RCMP, executed the search warrant at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers took six people into custody without incident.

They seized drugs, weapons and other items, including pre-packaged meth, crack cocaine, knives, machetes, airsoft pistols, a conducted energy weapon and ammunition.

Four people from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation were charged as a result of this investigation: 53-year-old Russell George Bird, 53-year-old Jo-Dee Margaret Ratt, 21-year-old Dakota Bird and 55-year-old Marlene Ratt.

Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a danger purpose and breach of undertaking.

The two other adults taken into custody were released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.