One new case of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new case is in the Saskatoon zone.

Of the 1,670 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 59 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,587.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24 after two more were reported over the past week.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has five active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has no active cases. North Central 2, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The most active cases are 16 in the Saskatoon zone, in second place is the South Central zone with nine, the North West, North Central and South West zones each have five active cases.

One person is currently in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,670. Of those 428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central and 13 south east), 355 cases from the far north area (349 far north west and six far north east)), 277 cases from the Saskatoon area, 270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central and 66 north east), 203 cases from the central area (166 central west and 37 central east) and 137 cases from the Regina area.

According to the province one case reported on September 7 with pending residence information has been assigned to the Regina zone.

There are currently 67 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,670 cases in the province: 254 cases are related to travel, 838 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 494 have no known exposures and 84 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 280 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 542 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 507 are in the 40-59 age range, 283 are in the 60-79 age range and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of September 9, 152,529 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 757 over yesterday.

As of September 8 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 109,230 people tested per million population. The national rate was 156,724 people tested per million population.