Seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 2 in North Central area

The Government of Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and seven more recoveries on Tuesday.

According to New and Active Cases by Health Zone data, two of the new cases are located in Prince Albert, the North Central 2 zone. The city is now sitting at five active cases. Surrounding communities in the North Central 1 and 3 zones have no active cases.

The other new cases are in the Saskatoon (one), Regina (three) and South Central (one) areas.

Of the 1,669 cases reported in Saskatchewan since the beginning of the pandemic, 58 are considered active. So far, 1,587 people have recovered.

The location of one case is pending.

One person with COVID-19 is in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

Health care workers in the province performed 1,035 COVID-19 tests on Monday, bringing that total up to 151,772.

Drive through testing in Regina opened on Tuesday at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place. Testing is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive through testing will also be available in Saskatoon starting on Thursday. Testing will take place at 3630 Thatcher Avenue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You do not require a referral at these testing sites; however, you must present a valid Saskatchewan health card, a Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification.

Possible COVID-19 exposure in Waskesiu, Wakaw, Watrous and Pilot Butte

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public about potential exposure to COVID-19 at businesses in Waskesiu, Wakaw, Watrous and Pilot Butte.

Two people, in separate incidents, attended the following locations while likely infectious:

Waskesiu Tempo, at 848 Waskesiu Drive, on Sept. 5 from 1 to 1:15 p.m.

Tempo, at 848 Waskesiu Drive, on Sept. 5 from 1 to 1:15 p.m. Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Cardlock, at SK 41 highway, Wakaw, on Sept. 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Co-op Watrous Food Store on Aug. 28 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Food Store on Aug. 28 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Happy Hour Liquor Pilot Butte on Sept. 2 from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during the specified times is asked to immediately self-isolte if they’ve had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange testing.