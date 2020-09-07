Sask. sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 58 active

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Saskatoon (two), Central West (two), Central East (one), South West (one), South Central (one) and South East (one) areas. The location of one case is pending.

With one more recovery, the province’s active case count has increased to 58.

Saskatchewan has had 1,662 reported cases since the pandemic. So far, 1,580 people have recovered.

One person with COVID-19 is in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

To date, 150,737 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. On Sunday, health care workers in the province performed 1,861 tests.

Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Meadow Lake

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at four Meadow Lake parks.

The SHA says someone who tested positive for the virus was at the following locations when they were likely infectious:

Lion’s Park, on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake along Highway 4, on Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lakeview Park, at 304 Eighth Ave. E, on Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gateway Park, at 507 Fifth Ave. W, on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jubilee Park, at 718 Fifth Ave. W, on Aug. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times is asked to self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. This includes a sore throat, runny nose, chills, nasal congestion, dizziness, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Testing is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms. If you do show symptoms, you may have to have those symptoms for 48 before getting tested in order to minimize false negative results.