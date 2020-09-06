Sask. at 48 active COVID-19 cases after 8 more reported on Sunday

The provincial government reported eight new COVID-19 cases and zero recoveries on Sunday, bringing Saskatchewan’s active case count to 48.

The new cases are in the North West (one), Saskatoon (three), Central East (two), Regina (one) and South East (one) areas.

The North Central area, which includes Prince Albert, remains at three active cases.

The province has now had 1,651 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 1,579 people have recovered.

One person with COVID-19 is in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon—this is one less than on Saturday, when another person was listed as receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

On Saturday, health care workers performed 2,081 tests for COVID-19. In total, 148,876 tests have been performed.

The province has announced that drive-through testing will start up next week in Saskatoon and Regina. For more information on that, visit saskatchewan.ca/covid19.