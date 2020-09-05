Five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

The provincial government reported five new cases of COVID-19 and one more recovery on Saturday.

Three of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area and two are in the South Central region.

This brings Saskatchewan to 1,643 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 of which are considered active. So far, 1,579 people have recovered from the virus.

There are five new cases of #COVID19SK to report in Saskatchewan on September 5, bringing the total to 1,643 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (3) and South Central (2) zones.



Learn more at https://t.co/gTWMJtyyXa pic.twitter.com/gusbFcd8jv — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) September 5, 2020

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19-related illnesses. Both are in Saskatoon, one receiving inpatient care and one in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,123 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, bringing the province to a total of 146,795 tests performed.

Drive-through testing sites will open next week in Saskatoon and Regina. You do not require a referral from HealthLine 811 or a physician at these sites:

Regina – Opens Sept. 8

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m.–8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saskatoon – Opens Sept. 10

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Each person getting tested will need to present a valid Saskatchewan health card, a Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification.

Drive-through testing is first come, first serve. You are required to wear a mask.