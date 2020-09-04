Police looking for suspects after reports of gunshots, robbery

Prince Albert police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspects of three incidents, two of which may be related.

The first occurred early on Sept. 1, when police were called to the 700 block of 15th Street West for a gunshots report.

Shortly after, officers responded to a second gunshot report on the 800 block of 17th Street West.

Police believe the two incidents could be related.

Then, on the evening of Aug. 29, police say a woman walking on the 400 block of River Street West was approached by two men. They were wearing dark clothing with masks covering their faces.

The men asked for her cell phone before hitting her, knocking her to the ground, and then running away.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.