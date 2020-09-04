Numerous COVID-19 exposure alerts in the province

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposure in Prince Albert, Shell Lake and North Battleford. Lake County Co-op, whose food store located at Cornerstone was part of the alert released a statement on Facebook about the exposure on Friday.

“This individual is not an employee but as per the Saskatchewan Government press release this individual was in our Prince Albert Food Store,” the release stated.

The Prince Albert food store will remain open according to the release.

The release explained that the cooperative diligently cleans their stores above the recommendations of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team members, customers and communities, and we are confident that our already high standards for stringent cleaning and diligent social distancing efforts to minimize health risks. We have and will continue to encourage all of our team members to seek testing and to self-isolate if they feel any potential COVID-19 symptoms.”

According to the alert, issued late Thursday, individuals who were at a handful of locations in the province have tested positive for COVID-19:

• Lake Country Co-op Food Store Cornerstone, Prince Albert on August 28 from 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

• Memorial Lake Regional Park campground, including the mini golf course, from August 28 at 2 p.m to Aug 30 at 11 a.m.

• The Shell Lake General Store on August 29 between 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Shell Lake, liquor vendor at the Teddy Bears Den on August 29 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• North Battleford, Tim Hortons, Junction Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive, North Battleford August 31 from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 in Assiniboia, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Coronach

On Friday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out a release asking residents to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a potential exposure in two businesses in Assiniboia on Tuesday, August 25.

The businesses were Fresh Start Restaurant located on 3 rd Ave. West between 1:20 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. and the Timothy Daniels Clothing Company at approximately 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Anyone already displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Healthline 811 to arrange for testing. The SHA says symptoms can develop anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The SHA also notified later on Friday that an individual who tested positive had visited various locations in Moose Jaw. The first was on August 27 at the Moose Jaw Co-op located on First Avenue from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The second location was at Past Times Old Photography and Gifts on Main Street from 2 p.m. to 2 p.m., a second visit to the Moose Jaw Co-op occurred on September 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and finally, also on September 1 at the Moose Jaw Co-op gas station from 12:20 to 12:45 p.m.

Also on Friday there was alert for the Coronach Co-op food store on Centre Street between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

And finally on Friday afternoon there was an alert for two locations in Saskatoon. These included Milestones on 8th Street on three occasions; August 28 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., then on August 29 from 11 a.m. To 4 p.m. and finally on August 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second location was Old Navy located at Preston Crossing on August 28 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As well, an exposure was announced at the Co-op gas bar on Molland Lane on August 22 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.

-With files from Peter Lozinski, Prince Albert Daily Herald