Four more cases of COVID-19 reported in province Friday

The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There were single cases reported in the North Central, Central West, South West and South Central zones.

Of the 1,638 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 36 are considered active the same number as reported Thursday.

The recovered number now sits at 1,578, an increase of four from Thursday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has three active cases, which is an increase of one from yesterday.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Saskatoon Zone currently has 14 active cases which is the most in the province. The second most active cases are five in the South West zone.

All of Saskatoon’s current active cases and several of the active cases in the rest of the province are directly related to out of province travel.

There are three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

Two people are receiving inpatient care and one person is listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,638. Of those 421 cases from the south area (217 south west, 193 south central and 11 south east), 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west and six far north east) , 267 cases from the Saskatoon area, 267 cases from the north area (130 north west, 71 north central and 66 north east ), 198 cases from the central area (164 central west, 34 central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There have been 66 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,638 cases in the province: 250 cases are related to travel, 831 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 487 have no known exposures and 70 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 275 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 526 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 501 are in the 40-59 age range, 278 are in the 60-79 age range and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of Sept. 4, 144,672 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,221 over yesterday.

As of Sept. 2 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 103,502 people tested per million population. The national rate was 150,008 people tested per million population.