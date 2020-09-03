U-Turns now prohibited in school zones in Prince Albert

On Wednesday, September 2 the City of Prince Albert alerted motorists about changes in traffic enforcement coming soon as schools reopen next week.

The City warned that U-turns are no longer permitted in School Zones . An amendment to the City’s Traffic Bylaw now prohibits U-turns in School Zones from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. To 5:00 p.m., from September to June.

“The best way to keep children safe in a school zone is to maximize visibility, ensuring that each child can see and be seen by drivers in the area. If a vehicle is performing a U-turn, children who are walking, running and playing in the area may not anticipate the change in direction. Similarly, as a driver is performing a U-turn blind spots change and the driver may not be able to see what is happening behind the vehicle,” the release said.

The fine for violating this new restriction is $100.