Possible COVID-19 exposure at P.A. CO-OP

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposure in Prince Albert, Shell Lake and North Battleford.

According to the alert, issued late Thursday, individuals who were at a handful of locations in the province have tested positive for COVID-19:

• Lake Country Coop Food Store Cornerstone, Prince Albert on August 28 from 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

• Memorial Lake Regional Park campground, including the mini golf course, from August 28 at 2 p.m to Aug 30 at 11 a.m.

• The Shell Lake General Store on August 29 between 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Shell Lake, liquor vendor at the Teddy Bears Den on August 29 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• North Battleford, Tim Hortons, Junction Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive, North Battleford August 31 from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.