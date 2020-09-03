10 COVID-19 cases reported in province on Thursday

The province reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is the first double digit report since the middle of August.

There were six cases reported in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Central West and single cases in the North Central and South Central zones.

All of Saskatoon’s current active cases and several of the active cases in the rest of the province are directly related to out of province travel.

Of the 1,634 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 36 are considered active after three more recoveries was reported.

The recovered number now sits at 1,574.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has one active case.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Saskatoon Zone currently has 11 active cases which is the most in the province. The second most active cases are seven in the North West zone, which includes North Battleford.

There are two people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care and one person is listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,634. Of those 419 cases from the south area (216 south west, 192 south central and 11 south east), 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west and six far north east) , 267 cases from the Saskatoon area, 266 cases from the north area (130 north west, 70 north central and 66 north east), 195 cases from the central area (163 central west and 34 central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 66 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,634 cases in the province: 241 cases are related to travel, 831 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings,486 have no known exposures and 76 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 275 cases involve people 19 years of age and under,525 cases are in the 20-39 age range,499 are in the 40-59 age range, 277 are in the 60-79 age range and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of September 3, 143,451 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,325 over yesterday.

As of September 1 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 102,609 people tested per million population. The national rate was 148,714 people tested per million population.





