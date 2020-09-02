Two new COVID-19 cases, 29 active in Sask.

The provincial government reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one in the North West and one in the South Central areas.

On Tuesday, the province said the location of one case was pending—it’s now been determined as in the North West.

Four more recoveries were also recorded on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan’s active case count continues to drop. Out of the 1,624 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 29 are considered active. A total of 1,571 people have recovered.

Two people with COVID-19 are in hospital, both in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care and the other is in the intensive care unit.

To date, 142,126 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 1,220 from Tuesday.