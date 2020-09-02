Ties on top of the leaderboards after round one of the Senior Lobstick

If Tuesday’s opening round was any indication of how the tournament will play out, the 2020 Senior Lobstick should go right down to the wire at Waskesiu Golf Course.

Colin Coben, who has won seven out of the last eight tournaments, was tied for first place with Brad Phelps and Larry Wagman after they all shot rounds of 72.

Martin Ring is two shots off of the leaders, while Jody Lehmann and Tony Turay are three shots back.

Meanwhile, Keith Silvernagle and Blair Sterling are tied for the lead in the super senior division after they shot rounds of 77.

They hold a two-shot edge over Murray Osborn, with Jim Scissons and Bob Koltz rounding out the top five.

Defending champion Gary Tuffs is tied for ninth place with Murray Grimes.

The tournament runs through Thursday with a champion expected to be crowned in the early evening.