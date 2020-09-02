Phelps and Silvernagle lead the way after two rounds at Senior Lobstick

Brad Phelps and Keith Silvernagle find themselves at the top of the leaderboard in their respective flights heading into Thursday’s third and final round of the 2020 Senior Men’s Lobstick tournament at Waskesiu Golf Course.

Phelps, who entered the day in a tie for first place in the senior flight with Colin Coben and Larry Wagman, moved into sole possession of the lead with a round of 75 on Wednesday for a two-day total score of 147.

Warren Gnam is one shot off of the lead, while Coben and Mark Robinson are four shots back in third spot.

Glen Erickson and Tony Turay are tied for fifth place and are five strokes back.

Wagman fell into a tie for 12th place in the standings after shooting a round of 85.

Silvernagle was the co-leader in the super senior flight with Blair Sterling after day one, but moved into sole possession of first place with a round of 76 on Wednesday for a two-day total score of 153.

Sterling is four strokes back in second, with Murray Osborn and Jim Scissons close behind.

Defending champion Gary Tuffs rebounded from a rough first day with a round of 79 to move into a tie for fifth place with Bob Beebe.