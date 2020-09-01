Two charged after police seize over 400 g of methamphetamine

A Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) search last week resulted in two people facing drugs and weapons-related charges.

Shortly before 11 p.m. last Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1400 block of 28th Street East. They located 38.5 g of methamphetamine, an air soft handgun, cell phones and $550 in cash.

Then, a search of a nearby home revealed just over 360 g of methamphetamine, over 14 g of crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, over $1,700 in cash, counterfeit currency and cheques.

A 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man are jointly charged in relation to this investigation. Their charges include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of forged documents.