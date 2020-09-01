Triple homicide case adjourned to Oct. 6

The court case against a Prince Albert man accused of killing his parents and his son has been set over to Oct. 6.

He is also accused of attempted murder of his young daughter.

Nathaniel Carrier, 28, was set to appear by video in provincial court Tuesday but his appearance was waived and the case adjourned again.

Carrier has yet to enter a plea in the case. Due to the seriousness of his charges, he is being held on remand.

When reached by phone, Carrier’s legal aid lawyer declined to comment on the case.

Police found the bodies of 56-year-olds Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, as well as seven-year-old Bentlee, in a Prince Albert home in late March. Officers also found an injured five-year-old girl, Kendrah.

The children’s last names are not being released at the request of the family.

She was treated in an Edmonton hospital before returning home in May to a hero’s welcome.

Nathaniel is the father of the two children. Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry are his parents.

Police responded to the residence at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. A family friend was concerned with the well-being of the family and went to the residence, where they met up with one of the family members. From there, they contacted the police.

Police said Nathaniel was also living in that home at the time. However, when they arrived on the scene, he was not there. A vehicle belonging to Denis Carrier was missing. It was found by the RCMP in La Ronge.

Nathaniel was arrested without incident in Prince Albert.

Police declined to provide more information about a suspected timeline of Nathaniel’s actions, saying only they anticipate that info will be released during the court process.

None of the allegations levelled against Nathaniel Carrier have been proven in court.