Three new cases of COVID-19, including one in the Prince Albert area, reported Tuesday

The province reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There were single cases located in the Saskatoon and the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

One case has a location pending.

Of the 1,622 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 31 are considered active after six more recoveries were reported.

The recovered number now sits at 1,567.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has one active case.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

There are three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of September 1, 140,906 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 653 over yesterday.

As of August 30 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 101,377 people tested per million population. The national rate was 146,435 people tested per million population.