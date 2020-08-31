The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There were single cases located in the Saskatoon, Central East, South West and South Central zones.

Of the 1,619 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 34 are considered active after 12 more recoveries were reported.

Investigations completed thus far have found that five of the 34 active cases are in communal living settings. The province said that the number of active cases in communal living settings is now very low and it will no longer be reported separately unless the number of active cases in these settings rises above 20.

The recovered number now sits at 1,561.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

There are three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 31, 140,253 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 981 over yesterday.

As of August 29 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 100,728 people tested per million population. The national rate was 144,734 people tested per million population.

SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Regina airport and businesses

On Friday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out a release asking residents to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a potential exposure at the Regina International Airport on Sunday, August 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“The individual was in several areas of the airport, including visiting the Tim Horton’s business that is located in the secure area of the airport to the left of the screening area, prior to boarding a flight. This person is from a different province and that province will provide further information about the flights,” the SHA said.

Anyone already displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Healthline 811 to arrange for testing. The SHA says symptoms can develop anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.

On Sunday afternoon the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out a release asking residents to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a potential exposure at a number of Regina businesses between Aug. 23 an Aug. 27.

The first was on Aug. 23 at the Save on Foods on Albert Street South from 6 to 6:45 p.m., the second was at Evolution Fitness South on Pasqua Street from 1 to 2 p.m. and notes the potential exposure used free weights and finally from 8 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Great Canadian Brewhouse on Gordon Road.

