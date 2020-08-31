Playground upgrades, construction equipment and community revitalization projects dominate recent list projects to receive provincial funding

The north once again received plenty of attention in the latest Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) funding announcement on Aug. 26.

Four resort villages, four northern villages, 10 rural municipalities, and the City of Nipawin all received financial boosts. Those funds must be used by the end of March 2022.

Government Relations Minister Lori Carr announced that another 681 projects, representing more than $22 million of provincial funding, have now been approved. This brings the current number of approved projects to 1,359 and an investment to date of $149 million.

“These shovel-ready projects contribute to the economic recovery of the province,” Carr said.

“The provincial funding flowing to our municipalities will support local job creation and help build a Saskatchewan that is as strong as the people who call this great province home.”

Communities in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District who received funding include Little Bear Lake, which received $24,000 for a grader and gravel, and Ramsey Bay, which received $19,707 for a new dock and public health regional project, plus $28,000 for disaster mitigation and walking paths. Whelan Bay received $24,000 for road work, gravel and a lagoon, East Trout Lake received $10,000 for road gravel, Sturgeon Weir received $18,000 for flood improvements, Jan Lake received $20,000 for road upgrades and Napatak received $20,000 for road work, gravel and lagoon access.

The Northern Village of Beauval received $71,986 for the Beauval Arts and Cultural Center as well as $20,000 for basketball nets for the community centre. The Northern Village of Cumberland House received $16,189 for culverts and $97,500 for street lights. The Northern Village of Pelican Narrows received $90,549 for a quonset. As well the Northern Village of Pinehouse received $154,364 for a community kitchen and hall revitalization.

Resort villages who were approved included the Resort Village of Chitek Lake recieved a total of $19,835 for community hall upgrades, gravel and calcium application. The Resort Village of Echo Bay received $5,749 for a pickleball court, the Resort Village of Manitou Beach received $45,131 or a generator for drinking water and the Resort Village of Tobin Lake received $12,792 for a boat trailer parking lot.

Rural Municipalities who were approved included the RM of Canwood who received $118,324 for a Debden Fire Department Brush Truck and an equipment trailer. As well the RM of District of Lakeland received $131,515 for a Sunnyside Playground upgrade, Bell’s Beach access road upgrade, playground equipment and a licence reader for the Community Safety Officer vehicle. The RM of Garden River was funded $96,442 for flood mitigation. The RM of Invergordon was funded $81,207 for a number of projects including a Fire truck, fire hall upgrade, boat launch, Dixon water level study and gravel study. The RM of Kinistino was funded $79, 626 for a loader. Also the RM of Manitou Lake received funding totalling $82,356 for a gravel truck and road upgrade.The RM of Shellbrook was approved for a number of projects including road repairs, gravel, water system, photocopier, furnace and recreation upgrades totalling $228,097. The RM of Tisdale received $130, 937 for a new grader. The RM of Torch River was funded for a number of pieces of equipment including a service truck, payloader and skidsteer loader for a total of $211,424. The RM of Willow Creek received funding for gravel crushing and culvert installation for a total of $90,549.

Towns in the region who received funding included the Town of Choiceland who received $51, 598 for Placid Place sidewalk replacement. Nipawin received funding for sewage pumping station upgrades and drainage and roadway improvements for a total of $632,549.

Villages in the region who received funding included the Village of Albertville which received $20,409 for road upgrades. As well the Village of Archerwill received grants for a number of projects including dust proofing, purchase and installation of curb stops, roof upgrades, three well pumps and a new lagoon valve for a total of $23,869.

The Village of Debden received $48,436 for road stabilization and resurfacing and a municipal shop/fire hall feasibility study. The Village of Love will receive $7,186 for street repairs. As well the Village of Paddockwood is receiving $22,134 for a lagoon.

The Village of Weirdale is receiving $7,186 for street gravelling. Also the Village of Weldon was funded for electrical upgrades for drinking water and village office upgrades for a total of $28,314. White Fox will be upgrading sewage pumps after receiving a grant of $51,014. Finally the Village of Zenon Park was funded a total of $27,856 for hydrants, water well maintenance, lagoon upgrades, lighting replacement and a computer.

Announced in May, the $150 million MEEP is a key component of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $7.5 billion, two-year capital plan to build a strong province and stimulate its economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The window to submit for funding closed on July 31.