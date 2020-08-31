Mont St. Joseph Home turns to the airwaves to celebrate Grandparent’s Day

Provincial health restrictions have made it difficult to hold a regular Grandparent’s Day celebration, but staff at the Mont St. Joseph in Prince Albert aren’t deterred.

In past years, the home has invited friends, family and volunteers to celebrate the occasion with a stroll-a-thon, but this year they’ll be doing it over the airwaves instead of in person. Mont St. Joseph announced their first Grandparent’s Day Radio Tub-a-thon would replace their annual stroll-a-thon, with all three of Prince Albert’s local radio stations scheduled to take part on Sept. 10.

“We had a brainstorming session to figure out what we could do to bring some attention and excitement to the home for our residents, because it usually is such a big affair,” said Jessica Gale, the Mont St. Joseph Foundation resource development coordinator. “(We needed) something that was going to reach our public, and something that was really going to help raise the funds that we need.”

Mont St. Joe’s needs to replace six special access tubs, which cost roughly $70,000 each. Those are the last six tubs on the list after the home started a replacement program more than a decade ago.

Gale said the tubs are vital to preventing the spread of infection, something that’s become even more important than usual in 2020.

“They’ve reached the end of their life,” she said. “They’re used every day, multiple times a day, so we really need to invest in some better quality newer models. It’s going to be easier on the residents and it’s going to be easier on the staff.”

The 2020 Grandparent’s Day Tub-a-thon runs from 7-11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the Mont St. Joseph Home. Supporters can donate by phone during the tub-a-thon, or by dropping pledges off at the home’s new front deck. Pledges can also be mailed to the Mont St. Joseph office, located at 777-28th Street East, Prince Albert, SK, S6V 8C2, or online at www.montstjoseph.org. Pledge sheets are also available at the home’s website.

“Phone it, challenge your family. Challenge your sports team. Challenge your office,” Gale said. “Whatever you think you can do to raise money for these tubs is fantastic.”