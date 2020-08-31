Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at four P.A. businesses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended four Prince Albert businesses while they were likely infectious.

According to the release, they attended Walmart from 10-11 a.m. and Original Joe’s from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, Mr Mike’s from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Superstore from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Public health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

All others who were there but not experiencing symptoms should monitor for 14 days. Individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing.