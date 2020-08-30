No new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province Sunday

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in five days on Sunday.

Of the 1,615 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 42 are considered active after one more recovery was reported.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 17 of the 42 active cases are in communal living settings.

The recovered number now sits at 1,549 an increase of one over Saturday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 24 after two deaths were reported over the past week.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Southwest Zone, which includes Swift Current, has the most cases out of any zone in the province with 13. The Saskatoon zone has moved up to second with 10 active cases.

The South Central Zone, which includes Moose Jaw and Northwest Zone are tied for third with eight.

There are three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,615. Of those 415 cases from the south area (215 south west, 189 south central and 11 south east), 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west and 6 far north east) , 262 cases from the north area (128 north west, 68 north central and 66 north east),259 cases from the Saskatoon area, 194 cases are from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 66 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,615 cases in the province: 236 cases are related to travel, 825 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 483 have no known exposures and 71 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 267 cases involve people 19 years of age and under,519 cases are in the 20-39 age range,494 are in the 40-59 age range, 277 are in the 60-79 age range and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 30, 139,272 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,281 over yesterday.

As of August 28 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 99,875 people tested per million population. The national rate was 143,718 people tested per million population.





