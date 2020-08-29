Four more cases of COVID-19 reported in the province Saturday

The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with two in Saskatoon and two in the South West reported.

Of the 1,615 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 43 are considered active.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 18 of the 43 active cases are in communal living settings.

The recovered number now sits at 1,548 an increase of five over Friday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 24 after two deaths were reported over the past week.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Southwest Zone, which includes Swift Current, has the most cases out of any zone in the province with 13. The Saskatoon zone has moved up to second with 10 active cases.

The South Central Zone, which includes Moose Jaw and Northwest Zone are tied for third with eight.

There are three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,615. Of those 415 cases from the south area (215 south west, 189 south central and 11 south east), 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west and 6 far north east) , 262 cases from the north area (128 north west, 68 north central and 66 north east),259 cases from the Saskatoon area, 194 cases are from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 66 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,611 cases in the province: 236 cases are related to travel, 825 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 483 have no known exposures and 71 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 267 cases involve people 19 years of age and under,519 cases are in the 20-39 age range,494 are in the 40-59 age range, 277 are in the 60-79 age range and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 29,137,991 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,658 over yesterday.

As of August 27 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 98,695 people tested per million population. The national rate was 142,470 people tested per million population.



SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Regina airport

On Friday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out a release asking residents to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a potential exposure at the Regina International Airport on Sunday, August 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“The individual was in several areas of the airport, including visiting the Tim Horton’s business that is located in the secure area of the airport to the left of the screening area, prior to boarding a flight. This person is from a different province and that province will provide further information about the flights,” the SHA said.

Anyone already displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Healthline 811 to arrange for testing. The SHA says symptoms can develop anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.