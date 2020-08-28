Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

The province reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one of which is in the Far Northwest.

That case is currently the only one in the entire far north area. The other new case is in Saskatoon.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 24 after two more were reported over the past week.

Of the 1,611 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 44 are considered active.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 20 of the 44 active cases are in communal living settings.

The recovered number now sits at 1,543.

According to the new and active case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Southwest Zone, which includes Swift Current, has the most cases out of any zone in the province with 13. The South Central Zone, which includes Moose Jaw, is second with 11, with the Saskatoon Zone and Northwest Zone are tied for third with eight.

There are three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,611. Of those 413 cases from the south area (213 south west, 189 south central and 11 south east) , 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west and 6 far north east) , 262 cases from the north area (128 north west, 68 north central and 66 north east), 257 cases from the Saskatoon area , 194 cases are from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 66 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,611 cases in the province: 234 cases are related to travel, 824 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 482 have no known exposures and 71 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 266 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 518 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 493 are in the 40-59 age range, 277 are in the 60-79 age range and 57 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 27, 136,333 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,561 over yesterday.

As of August 26 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 97,632 people tested per million population. The national rate was 140,838 people tested per million population.