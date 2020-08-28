Tuesday home eviction leads to weapons bust, police say

A 34-year-old man is facing several weapons-related charges after Prince Albert police searched a home on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Branion Drive at around noon to assist with an eviction. They found several improperly stored firearms, leading to a full search of the residence.

Officers located three shotguns, two semi-automatic rifles and one handgun, along with 30 loaded magazines, three additional boxes of ammunition and gunpowder.

Police report that there was also evidence of supplies related to explosives.

Joseph Michael Maggrah has been charged in relation to this incident and is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 23.