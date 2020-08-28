‘Think again:’ P.A. police warn against stunting in the Art Hauser Centre parking lot

Police in Prince Albert have laid 10 charges in relation to stunting in the Art Hauser Centre parking lot.

Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan (CTSS) issued the charges—seven of which were for stunting and excessive noise—during targeted patrols of the area on Wednesday night.

Those patrols were in response to public complaints of noise and safety concerns.

“Think it’s a good idea to rip it up in a parking lot? Think again,” said the CTSS on Twitter with a photo of the markings.

Along with a fine, stunting will cost you four demerit points.