Saskatchewan Rivers elementary schools release return to school plans

Elementary schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division released their return to school plans on Wednesday, August 26.

W.J. Berezowsky, Vincent Massey, John Diefenbaker, Osborne, Ecole Vickers, Princess Margaret and Ecole Arthur Pechey all had plans up on their school websites. Riverside Elementary School was the only school who did not post their plans online.

Some themes are similar across all elementary schools, such as staggered starts and dedicated entry doors to begin to the school year on September 8. Most staggered starts are broken down into groups of students with last names starting A to K in one group and L to Z in the other group.

For example at Ecole Vickers students grouped A to K will attend school September 8 and 10 and L to Z will attend September 9 and 11.

All students will start attending by Monday, Sept. 14 at the latest. School registration will be available in person and online at elementary schools, , although each registration plan will look a bit different. All schools have encouraged parents to contact them for more information about the re-entry plan. John Diefenbaker School plan was be the only one that mentioned virtual “Meet the Teacher” sessions, which start on September 3 and 4.

Each school plan provides details on processes and procedures such as Social-Emotional Supports for Staff and Students, Student Supports and Safety, Early Learning (Kindergarten), Curriculum and Instruction, Supporting Students with Intensive Needs, Extracurricular activities, Access to School Facilities and External Services, Caretaking & Maintenance, Transportation and Parent Engagement & Support.

The focus of the school-specific plans are broken down into the eight areas outlined in the province’s Safe Schools Plan including Safe Transportation, Safe Attendance, Safe Access, Safe Facilities, Safe Classrooms, Safe Activities and Safe Alternatives.

Masks are required in each of the elementary schools for Grade 4 to Grade 8. Students are encouraged to bring their own masks, provided they follow Health Canada guidelines. However, mask will be provided to students who don’t have one.

The Ministry of Education has purchased six million masks to be distributed to school divisions for students and staff use. The first shipment will be sent to school divisions prior to the first day of school.

Each school’s plan will be updated whenever new guidelines or directives are enacted by the school division or the province. Parents can find out about any revisions through the each school’s website.

All schools have aligned their re-entry plans with both the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division’s plan and the Re-Open Saskatchewan Primary and Secondary Institutional Guidelines.

For more information visit the individual school website or the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division’s website.