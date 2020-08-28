RCMP seize large amounts of alcohol in Wollaston Lake area

Wollaston Lake RCMP have laid charges after recieveing multiple unrelated tips about individuals attempting to resell alchohol last weekend.

At roughly 9 a.m. on Aug. 22, the RCMP received a report of a local resident returning to Wollaston on a private boat with alcohol intended for resale.

Officers waited at the shore to catch the boat as it arrived. However, the boat turned away and travelled towards Jackpine Island for about half an hour.

When the boat arrived back at the dock, police didn’t find any alcohol inside of it or on the four occupants.

Police later located and seized three bags containing 33 bottles of hard liquor, as well as evidence that it belonged to the Wollaston Lake resident, on a small island northeast of Jackpine Island.

They also charged the resident with selling or offering to sell, display or keep beverage alcohol.

Wollaston Lake RCMP received multiple calls later that day for other people transporting alcohol for resale. These calls allowed police to intercept two other unrelated incidents.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 22, RCMP officers followed a private boat on Wollaston Lake until it arrived on shore. They located 12 bottles of hard liquor and over 60 bottles and cans of wine, beer and coolers during their search.

The occupant of the boat, who’s from Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, was charged with selling or offering to sell, display or keep beverage alcohol.

Then, at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers searched the commercial barge that connects the Wollaston Lake settlement on the east side of the lake to Highway 905 on the west side of the lake. They found eight bottles of hard liquor hidden in a package intended for delivery.

“Wollaston RCMP would like to thank the public for their much-appreciated help and to note the importance of the tips provided by the public to help Wollaston RCMP intercept the delivery of alcohol intended for resale,” read a news release.

Anyone with further tips is encouraged to call Wollaston Lake RCMP at 306-663-1200.

RCMP also seized a significant amount of alcohol on the lake the weekend prior.

Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation is a dry community located on each side of the Welcome Bay in Wollaston Lake. Its neighbour, the Wollaston Lake Settlement, is located between the two portions of the Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, on the western shore of the Bay.