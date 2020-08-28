Prince Albert continuing Terry Fox Run tradition for 40th year

The 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run in Prince Albert will look a little bit different.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led the event’s committee to have participants run at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 20. Normally, runners would take off at the same time.

You can also walk, jog or wheel for whatever distance you want. Participants can also create their own route.

Danielle Poisson, chair of the local Terry Fox Run committee, isn’t letting the pandemic defeat her motivation to continue on the tradition. In fact, she said, it’s beneficial to shake things up.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity to be innovative and to adapt to the changing of time and technology. As this is my second year as chair, I am always looking for new ways that we can incorporate new trends and to stay connected,” she said.

“I feel having not everyone start at once will be a great way to continue the run safely and not so congested. Nevertheless, during difficult times, we can work with what we have and make the best of it and can still celebrate the big 40th in our own way and also together.”

The event aims to carry on the legacy of Fox, who put his dream of a world without cancer to action.

In 1980, the then 22-year-old dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean and began his Marathon of Hope across the country to raise money for cancer research.

He didn’t reach his destination. Cancer had spread to his lungs, forcing him to stop running near Thunder Bay, Ont.

This year, the Prince Albert Terry Fox Run committee hopes to raise $12,000 for cancer research.

“I believe its important to continue Terry’s legacy because it gives us hope and resilience to fight together for whatever happens in the future,” said Poisson.

“Terry Fox had a single dream: A world without cancer. Come and join us as we work together in pursuit of this dream,” she encouraged.

You can register at www.terryfoxrun.ca and start collecting pledges and donations. The committee asks that participants refrain from collecting cash to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

They’ll also be collecting cheques only on the day of the run at the Fieldhouse between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

If you’re a cancer survivor yourself, you can register on the website to join Terry’s team and receive a shirt.

The annual Terry Fox relay between the Prince Albert Police Service, Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance will occur on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Henry Jerome Track.

Each of the participating relay teams donate to the cause.