Police issue hundreds of tickets over 2-day traffic safety blitz last week

Police officers issued nearly 300 tickets as part of a two-day traffic safety blitz in Prince Albert last Wednesday and Thursday.

Police and RCMP officers from across the province participated in this year’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) blitz. They checked both private and commercial vehicles to ensure traffic safety regulations.

Officers spoke with almost 700 drivers over the two days, with the intention of promoting traffic safety.

The majority of the tickets issued, 127, were for speeding. Fifty-four were for lack of seat belts and 28 were for the use of a cellphone or lack of due care and attention, with one person arrested for impaired driving.

Police also handed out 394 warnings.