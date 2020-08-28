Man dies in Ahtahkakoop RCMP holding cell—Moose Jaw police called in to investigate

An investigation is underway after and 24-year-old man died in an RCMP holding cell at the detachment in Ahtahkakoop.

Police arrested the man at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in connection with an ongoing investigation. He was found unresponsive in his cell at around 8 a.m. RCMP attempted life-saving measures with the help of an EMS, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at roughly 9:15 a.m. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Saskatchewan RCMP have requested that the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct the investigation into the man’s death. The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also involved, and RCMP have requested an independent observer from the Ministry of Justice.