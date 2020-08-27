Police warn about scammer using Prince Albert phone number

The Prince Albert Police Service has received multiple calls about scammers using a Prince Albert phone number to impersonate various organizations.

The scams involved banking institution, police services, the Canada Revenue Agency and other government agencies. The scammers often threaten jail or legal action if money isn’t transferred.

PAPS sent out a media update on Thursday reminding residents to not share personal or financial information, since legitimate public agencies will never threated to send police or have someone arrested. Those agencies will also never ask for money via pre-paid gift cards or bitcoin.

Anyone who received a call like this is asked to report it immediately to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.